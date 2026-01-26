Bombers extend offensive lineman Stanley Bryant

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with future hall of fame left tackle, Stanley Bryant. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Bryant returns in 2026 for his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 16th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-14).

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: 5 key pending free agent extensions

» Bombers extend kicker Sergio Castillo, punter Jamieson Sheahan

» Willie Jefferson, Bombers agree to one-year extension

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He is the most-decorated offensive lineman in CFL history, having been saluted as the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022).

Bryant is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he was again a steady and commanding presence at left tackle, helping running back Brady Oliveira rush for over 1,000 yards for a fourth straight season as the Blue Bombers offence finished second in the league in rushing yardage per game (124.1).

Bryant was also again named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2025 for the seventh time (2017-22, 2024-25).

Now 39, Bryant has suited up for 234 regular season games during his CFL career, including 200 with the Blue Bombers – sixth most in franchise history – and has started every one of them. He is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having won in 2019 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and in 2014 with the Stampeders.