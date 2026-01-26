MMQB: 3 questions to wrap up January

The off-season is humming along, friends.

As we kick off the final week of January, some key off-season dates are drawing much closer. We’re now less than a week from the Free Agency Communication Window opening, while the 2026 CFL Free Agency period officially kicks off in just over two weeks.

With other big dates like the CFL Combine and CFL Draft also approaching, this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback is asking three questions as the first month of 2026 comes to an end.

WHAT BIG NAMES MIGHT HIT FREE AGENCY?

We’re seeing prominent pending free agents get scratched off the board every day, which is a trend you can expect to continue over the next little while. But as we know, a decent number of high-profile names will end up making it to the open market next month.

Two names really jump off the page for me, starting with linebacker Wynton McManis. Still unsigned after four seasons in Toronto, McManis is as consistent as they come from his perch in the middle of the defence. Despite only appearing in 13 games last season, McManis recorded 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble and would be an instant fit on any team if he doesn’t return for a fifth year with the Argos.

The other is tailback James Butler, who remains unsigned after a great return to the Lions in 2025. Butler established career highs across the board with 229 carries, 1,213 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. A huge part of BC’s high octane offence last season, a return seems to make sense. But if Butler hits the open market, he’ll be heavily sought after.

WILL THERE BE ANY BIG TRADES?

Based on history, we’re smack dab in the middle of the window for strategic trades. We’ve seen some fascinating deals in the weeks leading up to free agency over the last few years, and so I’m always curious around this time to see if there’s another one brewing behind the scenes.

A few good examples come to mind here, with one happening just over a year ago. It was January 10, 2025, when the Argos sent defensive end Folarin Orimolade to Calgary straight up for linebacker Cameron Judge. It’s interesting, because Judge has actually been involved in a pair of recent off-season trades.

It was around the same time in 2022 (February 4) when Judge was first acquired by the Stampeders in a similar trade with Toronto that saw defensive back Royce Metchie going the other way. And don’t forget when the Argonauts acquired defensive tackle Jake Ceresna from Edmonton in exchange for receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and a pick on January 15, 2024.

Deals like the three examples here happen for a variety of reasons. Whether motivated by salary cap considerations or just to fill a need, right about now is when a similar trade would be getting negotiated and/or completed. While by no means a guarantee, it’s definitely something on the radar over the next week or so.

HOW WILL THE CFL DRAFT ORDER EVOLVE?

The CFL Scouting Bureau released their Winter rankings ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft late last week. University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor retained top spot from the Fall edition, while Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor remained at number two.

Other interesting notes include Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth debuting at number eight and Laval fullback Émeric Boutin holding down the top U SPORTS position at 20th.

So now what?

We’ll see numerous things impacting the draft order between now and the CFL Draft. First up is the CFL Combine starting March 27 in Edmonton when draft-eligible players will get tested on things like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump before getting on the field for two days of individual and team-based practices and drills.

Following that, the Bureau will release their Spring rankings, which serve as a final barometer ahead of draft day. Finally, there’s the 2026 NFL Draft set for April 23 to 25. As we know, Canadian players drafted in the NFL, and those signed as priority free agents in the days following, will likely fall down the CFL draft order a few days later.