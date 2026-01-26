Riders extend offensive lineman Jacob Brammer; sign quarterback Jordan McCloud

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Brammer was set to become a free agent on February 10 and was ranked No. 17 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Brammer returns to the Riders after an impressive 2025 season at right guard, culminating in his first All-CFL honours. Brammer helped solidify the right side of the offensive line, suiting up for 17 regular season games while helping the Roughriders finish tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (26) and boast the CFL’s second-leading rusher (A.J. Ouellette, with 1,222 yards).

Brammer and his linemates received top marks from PFF in Weeks 1, 2, 4, 9, 11, 14, and 15 and were named the top offensive line in the months of June and September.

He started both the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, where the line’s exemplary play allowed no sacks, helped Ouellette rush for 113 yards against the Lions, and protected Harris so he could throw for 302 yards in the Championship.

The Texas native made his CFL debut on July 19, 2024, and was named to Pro Football Focus’ CFL Honour Roll for that week based on his performance. He went on to play four more games that season and suited up for both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final.

Collegiately, Brammer played one season (2022) at Vanderbilt University. He started 11 games and recorded 718 snaps, all at right tackle. He was part of a Commodores offensive line that allowed only 15 sacks in 12 games, the fourth-best mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Brammer spent four collegiate seasons (2018–21) at the University of North Texas. He played in 38 games (35 starts), primarily at right tackle. In 2021, Brammer was part of an offensive line that helped the Mean Green average 235.4 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the country. He earned an All-Conference USA second-team honour in 2020 and an All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2021.

The Roughriders also announced they have signed American quarterback Jordan McCloud.

McCloud (six-foot, 205 pounds) attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie mini-camp in April of 2025 following a strong 2024 season with Texas State.

The Florida native started all 13 games for the Bobcats after transferring there in 2024, recording 3,227 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with a 70.2 percent completion percentage. He also ran for 278 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His 2024 season was an impressive follow-up to his 2023 campaign at James Madison, where he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year. That season, he completed 281 passes for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding 276 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Over those junior and senior seasons, McCloud stood atop the Sun Belt Conference in several statistical categories, including first place in pass completions (273 in 2024), pass completion percentage (70.2 in 2024, 68.2 in 2023), passing yards (3,227 in 2024), passing touchdowns (30 in 2024, 35 in 2023), passing efficiency (165.9 in 2024, 158.6 in 2023), and total touchdowns scored (37 in 2024, 43 in 2023).

He also ranked in the top ten nationally in pass completion percentage (7th in 2024), passing yards (10th in 2023), passing touchdowns (eighth in 2024, fourth in 2023), and total touchdowns (eighth in 2024, 4th in 2023), and holds several single-season records at Texas State.

Previously, the dual-threat quarterback attended South Florida (2018–20) and Arizona (2021–22). Over his collegiate career, he threw for a total of 10,135 yards on 846 completions, with 88 passing touchdowns and a passing efficiency rating of 148.0, while also rushing for 986 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have also signed American defensive lineman Justin (J.J.) Weaver on Monday.

Weaver signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in July of 2025 and attended training camp with the team.

He spent six collegiate seasons (2019-2024) at the University of Kentucky, suiting up for 58 games and 39 starts. Over six seasons as a Wildcat Weaver recorded an impressive resume that included 197 career tackles, including 39.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. He ended his UK career ranking third all-time with 39.5 career tackles and fourth all-time in career sacks.

Beyond the football field, Weaver has been consistently recognized for his outstanding commitment to the community. As a senior in 2024, he was named one of 11 FBS Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and earned Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year honours, while also receiving the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award and the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 Ron Butler Character in Adversity Award. In addition, he was an Orange Bowl Courage Award nominee.

Weaver’s community efforts have included working with the homeless, supporting school programs such as backpack and bike drives, and providing haircuts for children before they return to school. Most recently, following the loss of his father and a beloved teacher, he launched a program to help young people navigate and process their grief.