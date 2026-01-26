Stamps extend Derrick Moncrief; sign three

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American defensive back Derrick Moncrief, the team announced on Monday.

Moncrief had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10 and was ranked 29th on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

RELATED

» More 2026 free agency news and analysis

» Stamps sign defensive lineman Clarence Hicks to three-year extension

» Stampeders extend Erik Brooks

» Stampeders extend National linebacker Micah Teitz

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In 2025, the eight-year veteran’s first season with the Red and White, Moncrief played and started all 18 regular-season games at the SAM position. He had 67 defensive tackles including a league-leading 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions including one that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six knockdowns. He was voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents’ Ring award for excellence on and off the field.

Moncrief started the Western Semi-Final and had one tackle.

“We’re excited to bring back another piece of the core of our team,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Derrick is a great leader and he plays the game the right way.”

“What an awesome blessing it is to be (signing an extension) with this world-class organization and also working alongside great people,” said Moncrief. “I’m excited for year two and bringing a Grey Cup to Cowtown. Go Stamps!”

In 107 career regular season contests for Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatchewan, Moncrief has 365 defensive tackles including 12 tackles for loss, nine special-teams stops, 11 sacks, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 25 knockdowns.

The Stampeders also announced they have added three Americans to their roster – defensive back Kam Alexander, running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and defensive lineman Tre’Mon Morris-Brash.

Alexander attended National Football League training camps with both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and played one preseason game for each team.

In 2023, Alexander played at the University of Texas at San Antonio and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honours after a standout season with the Roadrunners. In 13 games including nine starts, he had 34 tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 17 passes defended.

Alexander started his collegiate career with 32 games over four years at Sam Houston State. He had 52 career tackles including six tackles for loss as a member of the Bearkats as well as three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He played his senior season of college at Oregon and had four tackles and one interception in 11 games.

Lynch-Adams attended training camp with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2025 after signing as an undrafted free agent and played three pre-season games.

In college, he played his senior season at Michigan State and rushed for 649 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 85 yards. He attended UMass from 2021-23 and in 30 games for the Minutemen, he had 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns along the ground as well as 29 catches for 168 yards. Lynch-Adams had 1,157 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

He started his collegiate career with two seasons at Rutgers and had 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well as six catches for 120 yards and one score in 18 games for the Scarlet Knights.

Morris-Brash signed with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad. He re-signed with the Chargers in 2025 and in a total of seven preseason games over the two years he recorded 18 tackles, three sacks and an interception-return touchdown.

Before turning pro, Morris-Brash played five seasons at the University of Central Florida. In 61 games for the Knights, he accumulated 182 tackles including 114 solo stops and also had 26 sacks and one interception.

Morris-Brash was named first-team all-Big 12 in 2023 after recording 57 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He was first-team all-American Athletic Conference in 2022 when he had 52 tackles and six sacks.