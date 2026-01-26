Ticats release receiver Tim White

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that American receiver Tim White has been released by the club ahead of the Feb. 10 free agency period.

White is ranked No. 27 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The receiver spent five years in Hamilton and caught 383 passes for 5,488 and 33 touchdowns. White was named an All-CFL receiver three times (2022, 2023, 2024) and led the CFL in receiving yards in 2023.

In 2025, White registered his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, catching 84 passes for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.