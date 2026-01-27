4 stats that could change in free agency

TORONTO — Free agency opens on February 10, and with it comes one of the most important stretches of the CFL off-season.

Roster needs become priorities, familiar faces find new homes, and one key signing can completely reshape a team’s identity.

While wins and losses will ultimately define the 2026 season, several statistical categories from 2025 could be primed for a major jump if the right free agents land in the right places.

It’s worth noting that these scenarios are purely speculative and meant to highlight how free agency could impact team performance. They are not predictions or indications of official interest, and roster decisions will ultimately depend on a wide range of factors once the market opens.

Here are four numbers that could look very different once the market opens.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 51.6 RUSHING YARDS PER GAME

Toronto never truly found consistency in the backfield in 2025.

Injuries, rotation changes and a lack of a true feature back left the Argonauts near the bottom of the league in rushing production. The result was an offence that often became one-dimensional, putting added pressure on the passing game.

If Toronto were to pursue James Butler, that could change quickly.

Butler has shown he can be a workhorse when healthy, combining physical running with pass-catching ability. A steady presence like that could give the Argos balance, shorten games and open up more opportunities downfield.

One signing alone wouldn’t fix everything, but a proven starter in the backfield could go a long way toward lifting this number.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 24 SACKS

Ottawa’s defence made strides in 2025, but generating consistent pressure remained a challenge.

The REDBLACKS finished near the bottom of the league in sacks, often relying on coverage rather than disruption up front. In a division filled with veteran quarterbacks, that’s a tough formula to sustain.

Enter Jake Ceresna.

While Ceresna had a quieter season in 2025, he previously thrived under Ryan Dinwiddie in Toronto in 2024. With Dinwiddie making the move to Ottawa as head coach and general manager, a reunion could unlock that production again.

A healthy, motivated Ceresna paired with Ottawa’s existing pieces could help turn pressures into finishes, and turn this stat around in a hurry.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 235 RECEIVING YARDS PER GAME

For much of the past decade, Winnipeg’s passing attack has been one of the league’s most reliable. In 2025, however, injuries and turnover led to more inconsistency than usual.

The Bombers still moved the ball, but the explosive plays that once defined their offence were harder to find.

Two intriguing options could help change that.

Tim White, recently released by Hamilton, remains one of the league’s most dynamic receivers when healthy. His route running and big-play ability would fit seamlessly into Winnipeg’s system.

Charleston Rambo is another possibility. After flashing upside in Montreal, his speed and versatility could add a different dimension to the Bombers’ attack.

Either player could help push Winnipeg’s aerial production back toward elite territory.

EDMONTON ELKS | 52 SACKS ALLOWED

Protection issues were a major storyline in Edmonton’s 2025 season.

Allowing 52 sacks (second-worst mark among all teams) not only stalled drives, but also limited what the offence could call and how aggressively it could attack downfield. No quarterback can thrive consistently under that kind of pressure.

That makes offensive line help a clear priority.

Jarell Broxton brings experience, versatility and physicality, all things Edmonton could use. Adding a veteran presence like the 2025 All-CFL offensive lineman could help clean up breakdowns and give the Elks’ offence a stout foundation to protect Cody Fajardo.