Argos sign offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, defensive back James Ceasar

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed National offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley and American defensive back James Ceasar.

Shepley (six-foot-five, 290 pounds) most recently suited up for three games with the Dallas Cowboys. The Windsor native would appear in 16 total NFL games with San Francisco, Seattle, and Dallas, with short stints in Indianapolis and New York (Jets) rounding out his NFL career spanning 2018-2025.

Shepley was a first-round draft choice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 and would go on to play 18 games for the West Division team a year later in 2019. The former University of British Columbia Thunderbird played four seasons (2014-2017) at the Canada West school, where he would win a Vanier Cup in 2015 and be named a conference All-Star in 2017.

Ceasar (six-foot, 195 pounds) spent the last two seasons with the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, where he tallied 152 tackles, 10 interceptions, 35 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across 32 games.

Ceasar was named First Team All-Defense and was a key contributor in helping the Knight Hawks capture their first championship in 2025. The Detroit, Michigan native played five seasons at Southern Illinois University (2016-2018 and 2020-2021), where he would rack up 101 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, one interception, 25 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 36 games. The defensive back was named First Team All-American in 2020 after leading the nation in pass breakups with 14. Ceasar also played at Ferris State in 2019.