Bombers extend linebacker Kyrie Wilson, sign two

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran linebacker Kyrie Wilson.

Wilson returns in 2026 for his ninth Canadian Football League season, all of them with the Blue Bombers.

Wilson is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career, having suited up for all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final while registering 49 defensive tackles, added two more on special teams, along with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Wilson, 33, has now appeared in 73 games over his eight seasons with the Blue Bombers and has accumulated 206 tackles, nine sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion, with his championship-sealing interception in overtime in the 108th Grey Cup one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

The Blue Bombers also announced the club has signed American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and American offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua.

Bouyer-Randle signs with the Bombers after multiple stints in the NFL (2023-2024), and a six-year collegiate career with Connecticut (2022), Texas Tech (2020-2021), and Michigan State (2017-2019).

Bouyer-Randle joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and made the practice roster out of camp. He later spent time on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad before signing with the Cleveland Browns for the 2024 season, though an injury sidelined him prior to his release.

Bouyer-Randle ended his collegiate career at Connecticut, making 98 tackles (34 solo, 64 assists), eight tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions for 70 yards, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 13 games (10 starts) for the Huskies.

Prior, he spent two seasons at Texas Tech, recording 52 tackles (37 solo, 15 assists), two tackles for loss, one sack, and seven pass breakups in 18 games.

He began his college career at Michigan State, posting 31 tackles (17 solo, 14 assists), six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 30 games.

Mazzccua joins the Bombers after a four-year collegiate career with Nebraska (2024), Florida (2023), and Baylor (2021-2022).

Mazzccua ended is collegiate career at Nebraska, starting in three of nine games he appeared in.

Before that, Mazzccua played one season at Florida, starting 11 of 12 games at right guard and logging 743 snaps on the Gators’ offensive line. After starting the first three games of the season and missing one contest, he returned to the lineup for the final eight games. Mazzccua helped Florida average 408.8 yards and 28.4 points per game while facing one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

Mazzccua began his college career at Baylor, appearing in 20 games. In 2022, he started 10 of 11 games at guard and was graded out as the second-best guard in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). His run-blocking grade from PFF was the best in the Big 12 and among the top 15 in the nation. Mazzccua helped the Bears average 32.2 points and 413.8 yards per game, including 182.4 rushing yards per contest.