Ticats extend quarterback Harrison Frost, sign running back Shane Watts

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the team has extended American quarterback Harrison Frost and signed American running back Shane Watts.

Frost, 27, has spent two seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats, suiting up for 17 games and completing 8-of-12 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Kennesaw, Georgia began his collegiate career at Mercer University (2017–2020), appearing in 27 games and completing 87 of 169 passes (51 per cent) for 1,047 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

RELATED

He then played two seasons at the University of West Georgia (2021–2022), where he completed 548 of 880 passes (62 per cent) for 6,730 yards with 50 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Watts, 23, joined the Tiger-Cats’ practice squad in July 2025 and again in September 2025. The five-foot-nine, 195-pound native of De Soto, Kansas played his entire collegiate career at Fort Hays State University (2021–2024).

Over 44 games, he rushed for 1,979 yards and 18 touchdowns on 334 carries, while adding 61 receptions for 606 yards. In his senior season, Watts earned national Division II All-America Second Team honours, led the MIAA in rushing with 1,303 yards (fourth in Division II nationally), and became the first player in program history to record consecutive 200-yard rushing games.