Alouettes sign American defensive back Thakarius Keyes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive back Thakarius Keyes to a two-year contract (2026–2027).

Keyes (six-foot0-one, 220 pounds) was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The native of Laurel, Miss. played 13 games in the NFL with Kansas City, Chicago and Indianapolis, earning seven tackles. He also spent time on New England, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore and Cleveland’s practice squads.

In 2019, Keyes started every game for Tulane during the regular season. He held opposing quarterbacks to just a 45 percent completion percentage rate when targeted. He also played a key role in guiding the Green Wave to the AAC’s fifth-best passing efficiency defense.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old appeared in 39 career games, and amassed 95 tackles, two interceptions and 18 knockdowns.