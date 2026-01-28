REDBLACKS extend National offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that the team has signed National offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract extension.

Bladek, 31, suited up in 11 games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, including 10 starts on the offensive line before suffering a season-ending leg injury in August.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» 3 bold free agency predictions

» 3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot-four, 303-pound native of Clifton, New Jersey has played 100 games over his eight seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), Toronto Argonauts (2021-23) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-19).

After playing four seasons (2012-15) at Bethune-Cookman University, Bladek was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the second round, 11th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft. Prior to heading to the CFL, Bladek attended mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.