Riders extend Kerfalla Exumé, sign Vi Jones

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Kerfalla Exumé to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Exumé (six-foot, 195 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after signing with the Green and White in February last year. The Montreal native suited up for all 18 regular season games last season, plus the Western Final and Grey Cup. Exumé excels on special teams, where he made eight tackles and a forced fumble in 2025, while also adding four defensive tackles.

Exumé was selected by Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the eighth round, 70th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. Now entering his seventh CFL season he’s played 94 career regular season games between the Bombers, the Montreal Alouettes, the Toronto Argonauts and the Riders. He is a three-time Grey Cup Champion winning in 2019 with the Bombers, 2024 with the Argonauts and in 2025 with Saskatchewan.

Over his CFL career, Exumé has tallied a total of nine defensive tackles and 79 special teams tackles, including 25 special teams tackles in his first professional season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers – the second-best mark in the league that year.

Collegiately, he played four seasons at the University of Montreal (2015-18). He earned 26 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble over 22 games.

The Roughriders also announced they have signed American linebacker Vi Jones.

Jones (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in three games as a rookie. He subsequently spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-24), earning two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles in seven games in 2024. Both forced fumbles were in the same game — against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 15, 2024 — and were on back-to-back plays. The Chargers recovered the first fumble made on a kickoff return, but Jones forced a turnover by dislodging the football once more on the following play from scrimmage. He went on to join the Cardinals for 2025 registering 10 tackles in three pre-season games before being among the Cardinals’ final cuts.

Collegiately, Jones played for USC (2017-18) before transferring to North Carolina State in 2019. As a senior in 2021, he had 45 tackles (including eight for a loss), six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a blocked kick in 12 games. In 2020, he blocked three kick, tying him for the lead in FBS, and started four games at weak-side linebacker. He was a co-recipient of the Wolfpack’s Special Teams Player of the Year award for 2020. He had 28 total tackles in 21 games over two seasons at USC.