Riders release receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday they have released American wide receiver and pending free agent Shawn Bane Jr.
Bane Jr. was scheduled to become a free agent in February after spending three years with the Roughriders.
In total, Bane Jr. played 36 games with the Green and White, tallying 146 receptions for 1,713 yards and nine touchdowns, including a breakout season in 2023, registering 93 receptions for 1,104 yards.