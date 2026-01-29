3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

TORONTO — For dozens of prospects each year, the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness represents the most important audition of their football careers.

It’s a high-pressure environment where months, and sometimes years, of preparation are condensed into a single weekend of drills, interviews, and evaluations. A strong performance can elevate a player’s draft stock, open doors with coaches and general managers, and change the trajectory of a career almost overnight.

While many athletes leave the combine still fighting for their next opportunity, a select few use the stage to separate themselves from the pack. Through standout performances, consistency, and the ability to translate potential into production, these players turn brief moments of evaluation into long-term success.

Here are three players who used the CFL Combine as a springboard to stardom.

RELATED

» CFL reveals 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness participants

» Rosters: CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness | Invitational Combine

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

KEVIN MITAL | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Kevin Mital arrived at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg with something to prove, and he made sure everyone noticed.

He impressed in on-field drills, consistently creating separation and showcasing reliable hands, catching the attention of scouts, coaches, and general managers in attendance. That performance helped solidify his draft stock, leading to his selection by the Toronto Argonauts with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Mital didn’t take long to make an impact. He became a key piece of Toronto’s offence and played a role in their run to the 111th Grey Cup championship. By 2025, he had firmly established himself among the league’s elite, tying for the CFL lead in receptions and emerging as one of the most dependable receivers in the game.

What started as a strong combine showing turned into one of the league’s best breakout stories.

DEVIN VERESUK | LINEBACKER

Devin Veresuk put on one of the most memorable performances at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina.

From testing to positional drills, Veresuk stood out at every stage, confirming his status as one of the top defensive prospects in his class. His combine showing translated directly to draft night, where he was selected second overall in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The transition to the professional level is rarely easy, especially for linebackers, but Veresuk defied expectations. He finished his rookie season with 66 tackles, two sacks, and an interception, production that earned him finalist honours for Most Outstanding Rookie.

More impressively, he locked down a starting linebacker role, a rare achievement for a first-year player, and quickly became a cornerstone of his team’s defence. His combine performance wasn’t just outstanding, it was a preview of what was to come.

After a stellar first-year, Veresuk has been released by the Tiger-Cats in January to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League.

ADRIAN GRENEE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Adrian Greene’s path to stardom was built on persistence.

He first attended the 2022 Invitational Combine in Waterloo, where only a select group of players earned an invitation to advance to the CFL Combine in Toronto. Greene made the most of that opportunity, showcasing his athleticism and instincts in front of league decision-makers.

He was selected in the fourth round, 32nd overall, by the BC Lions in the 2022 CFL Draft. While he wasn’t a top-round pick, Greene steadily carved out a strong professional career, contributing in Vancouver from 2022 to 2024 before continuing his success with the Calgary Stampeders in 2025 and beyond.

His breakout moment came in 2025, when he tied for the league lead in interceptions with six and earned West Division All-CFL honours at defensive back. Greene’s journey is a reminder that combine opportunities, even at the invitational level, can lead to long-term success.