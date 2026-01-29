Blue Bombers sign receiver Tim White

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the team has signed receiver Tim White to a one-year contract.

White was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday in advance of the free agent market opening on February 10. The receiver was ranked 27th on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

White joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last five years with the Tiger-Cats, where he was named an All-CFL receiver three times (2022, 2023, 2024) and an East Division All-CFL on four occasions (2021-24).

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» 3 bold free agency predictions

» 3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

White, 31, appeared in 83 games over his five years with the Ticats – all starts – and has posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including pulling in 84 passes for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

During his days in Hamilton, he had 383 catches for 5,488 yards and 33 touchdowns, hitting a career-high eight scores in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a career best 94 receptions in 2022 and a personal high of 1,269 yards in 2023.

White began his collegiate career at the College of the Canyons (2014) before transferring to Arizona State (2015-16) where he was a two-sport star in football and track and field. He had 113 receptions for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at ASU, where he also returned two kicks for scores and compiled 3,381 all-purpose yards, averaging 135.2 yards per game. He also finished fourth in the triple jump at the 2016 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

White first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and also had NFL stints with the New York Jets (2019), New Orleans Saints (2019-20) before coming north to the CFL.