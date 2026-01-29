CFL reveals 2026 CFL Combine participants

TORONTO — Over 140 draft-eligible prospects are slated to showcase their skills for the league’s general managers, coaches and player personnel in March during CFL Combine season.

Waterloo, Ont., will be home to the CFL Invitational Combine on March 6.

The top prospects identified at the event will advance to Edmonton for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness from March 27-29.

In addition to the attendees who advance through the Invitational Combine, the CFL Combine will feature the top prospects eligible for the 2026 CFL Draft, as well as the top global players hoping to be selected at the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

On Friday, March 27, participants will take part in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone shuttle, the short shuttle, the broad and vertical jumps, and the bench press.

On Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, hopefuls will strap on the pads and take to the field for two days of practices looking to leave a lasting impression on general managers, coaches, and scouts in attendance ahead of the CFL Draft.

CFL.ca will have all of the results for each drill as well as insights and analysis to keep you informed throughout the Invitational Combine and CFL Combine.