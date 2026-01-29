Elks sign receiver Austin Mack

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with American wide receiver Austin Mack on a two-year deal, the club announced Thursday.

Mack (six-foot-one, 208 pounds) will reunite with his former quarterback Cody Fajardo whom he enjoyed his best Canadian Football season playing alongside with in Montreal. During the 2023 season, the duo connected on 78 passes (fourth most in the CFL) for 1,154 receiving yards (fifth in the CFL), and four touchdowns en route to both East Division and All-CFL honours.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» 3 bold free agency predictions

» 3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Fort Wayne, Indiana product played a pivotal role in the Alouettes 2023 postseason run, hauling in 13 passes for 188 and two scores — including a team high 103 yards and a touchdown in Montreal’s 28-24 Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg. For his three-year CFL career (2023-25), Mack has registered 136 receptions for 1,973 yards and six touchdowns in 32 games.

Prior to heading up North, Mack was a member of a loaded Ohio State Buckeyes receiver room that featured NFL stars Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jameson Williams; as well as current Elks teammate Binjimen Victor. Mack finished his collegiate career with 79 receptions for 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Mack would go on to sign with the New York Giants following the 2020 NFL Draft, where he would suit up in 11 games for the club (one start), hauling in seven receptions for 91 yards. His best performance came in his lone start, where the playmaker caught four passes for 72 yards — including a 50 yard bomb from then Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

In all, Mack saw NFL stints with the Giants, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers before joining the Alouettes in 2023. He would also spend time on the Atlanta Falcons roster following his All-CFL campaign with the Als.

Mack became available ahead of Feb. 10th’s CFL Free Agency after agreeing to a mutual release with the Alouettes.