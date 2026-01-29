Stampeders extend linebacker Kyle Wilson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Kyle Wilson to a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

A veteran of 65 Canadian Football League games over five seasons, the Wichita, Kan., product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

Wilson signed with the Stampeders on June 26, 2025, after starting the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 16 combined games with the two teams, Wilson had 67 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, six special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one knockdown.

In 65 career CFL contests, he has 216 defensive tackles including nine tackles for loss, 16 special teams takedowns, two sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.

Prior to coming to Canada, Wilson was a second-team Sun Belt Conference all-star in his senior season at Arkansas State and spent time on National Football League practice squads with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.