Stamps sign defensive lineman B.J. Thompson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman B.J. Thompson, the team announced on Thursday.

Thompson originally signed with the Stampeders on Sept. 22, 2025, and he finished the season on the club’s practice roster.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

He was a fifth-round selection by the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and played one game that season, recording a pair of tackles.

Thompson played his final three collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin University and in 33 games for the Lumberjacks, he recorded 79 tackles including 27.5 tackles for loss. Thompson also had 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.

He transferred to Stephen F. Austin after two years at Baylor. In 19 games for the Bears, Thompson had 18 tackles including six tackles for loss, four sacks and three blocked kicks.