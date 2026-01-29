Ticats extend offensive lineman Quinton Barrow

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the team has extended American offensive lineman Quinton Barrow.

Barrow, 25, suited up for 18 games for the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 season, starting at tackle and providing steady pass protection throughout the year. He earned East Division All-CFL honours, was named to the CFL Honour Roll three times (Weeks 5, 18, 21) and recorded the second-best run-blocking grade among CFL offensive tackles.

The six-foot-six, 331-pound native of Inkster, Michigan, joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has suited up for 35 games over two seasons with Hamilton.

Collegiately, he played 36 games over five seasons at Grand Valley State University (2018–22), making 36 consecutive starts at left tackle and earning GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.