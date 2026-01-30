3 potential landing spots for Tre Ford

TORONTO — Following his release by the Edmonton Elks on Friday, quarterback Tre Ford enters the next chapter of his CFL journey as one of the league’s most intriguing available talents.

With his athleticism, arm strength, and playmaking ability, Ford brings a skill set that can fit a variety of offensive systems across the league. While a case could be made for all eight teams as potential destinations, a few potential situations stand out as especially strong developmental and football fits.

It’s important to note that this list is purely speculative and intended as an off-season exercise, based on roster structure, system fit, and development opportunities. It is not meant to suggest any inside knowledge or indicate future plans, but rather to explore potential scenarios as teams continue to evaluate their quarterback depth ahead of the upcoming season.

Here are three potential landing spots that could help Ford continue to grow and thrive at the professional level.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Few organizations in the CFL have matched Winnipeg’s sustained success over the past decade, and that stability makes the Blue Bombers an attractive destination for a developing quarterback.

With Zach Collaros firmly established as the starter, Ford would have the opportunity to learn behind one of the league’s most accomplished veterans while immersing himself in a proven system. Winnipeg’s track record of developing talent, strong offensive structure, and championship culture could provide an ideal environment for Ford to refine his game and prepare for a future starting opportunity.

Sitting behind Collaros would allow Ford to focus on growth, consistency, and mastering the nuances of the position without the immediate pressure of carrying an offence.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto presents an intriguing fit for Ford’s dynamic skill set, particularly given his ability to extend plays and contribute as a runner.

With Chad Kelly continuing his recovery and Nick Arbuckle also on the roster, the Argonauts have depth and experience at the position, while still offering an environment where Ford’s athleticism could be further developed. His mobility has the potential to bring another dimension to Toronto’s offence and help ignite a rushing element that can keep defences off balance.

In a supportive and well-structured system, Ford’s versatility could become a valuable asset, giving the Argonauts added flexibility and creativity under centre while continuing to build on their offensive strengths.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal is another organization that has demonstrated its ability to develop quarterbacks and maximize player strengths, making it a natural fit for Ford.

With Davis Alexander continuing to establish himself as the team’s starter, Ford would have the opportunity to learn within a modern, quarterback-friendly system. Both players share mobility and playmaking traits, and working within the same offensive framework could benefit Ford as he continues to refine his decision-making and consistency.

Being part of a strong locker room and a winning culture would allow Ford to grow alongside Alexander while preparing for future opportunities, whether in Montreal or elsewhere.