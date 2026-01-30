Als sign returner DeVonte Dedmon

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the club has signed American returner DeVonte Dedmon to a one-year-deal. Dedmon was released by the REDBLACKS on Tuesday and was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

In 2025, he returned 22 kickoffs for 513 yards and returned 20 punts for 232 yards in eight games for Ottawa.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

The College of William & Mary product played 42 regular season games and one playoff game over his six seasons with the REDBLACKS (2019-25), posting 128 kickoff returns for 3,347 yards and three touchdowns with 151 punt returns for 1,985 yards and three touchdowns. The 30-year-old also contributed on the offensive end, posting 25 receptions for 226 yards with one touchdown and 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Dedmon earned the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award in 2021 after leading the league in punt return yards (737), kickoff return yards (1,223), punt return touchdowns (two) and kickoff return touchdowns (one). That season, he was also named All-CFL and All-CFL East Division as a returner.

“We’ve just acquired one of the fastest playmakers in the CFL,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “With his electrifying returns, he has the ability to change the outcome of games. We are extremely happy to welcome him to our team.”