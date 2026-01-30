Blue Bombers signs linebacker Mike Smith Jr.

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday they have signed American linebacker Mike Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. (five-foot-11, 244 pounds) signs with the Bombers after CFL and NFL experience, along with a two-year collegiate career at Baylor (2023) and Liberty (2022).

In 2024, Smith joined the BC Lions’ practice roster following his release from the NFL and later signed a futures contract for the 2025 season. He was released following the Lions’ 2025 training camp.

Smith signed with the Indianapolis Colts in August 2024, attended training camp, and appeared in one preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his lone season at Baylor, Smith started all five games he appeared in, recording 24 tackles (17 solo, seven assists) and one sack.

Smith began his NCAA career at Liberty, starting all 12 games. He posted 85 tackles (45 solo, 40 assists), one interception for 22 yards, and a half-sack.

Before the NCAA, Smith played three seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (2019–21).