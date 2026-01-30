CFL’s top quarterbacks in every PFF category in 2025

TORONTO — Pro Football Focus continues to provide a deeper look at quarterback play across the CFL, going beyond traditional stats to highlight efficiency, decision-making, and overall performance.

From quick release times to elite accuracy and high-impact throws, the 2025 season showcased several quarterbacks who excelled in specific areas of the game. Whether it was leading championship runs, powering the league’s most dangerous passing attacks, or stepping up in key moments, these players set the standard at the position.

Here’s a look at the top CFL passer in each major PFF category.

All statistics referenced in this article are based on regular season play only and reflect quarterbacks who met a minimum threshold of 100 drop backs. Additionally, plays that resulted in penalties have been excluded from these metrics, ensuring the data focuses solely on on-field performance.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

FASTEST TIME TO THROW

Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders | 2.17 seconds

Trevor Harris led the league in getting the ball out quickly, posting the fastest average time to throw at 2.17 seconds. His ability to read defences and deliver on schedule was a major factor in Saskatchewan’s offensive rhythm, limiting pressure and keeping plays on time.

That quick-release approach proved invaluable during the Riders’ championship run, helping fuel their march to the 112th Grey Cup. Harris’ efficiency and decisiveness consistently put his offence in position to succeed when it mattered most.

BIG-TIME THROW PERCENTAGE

Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes | 7.4 per cent

Davis Alexander topped the CFL in big-time throw percentage, with 7.4 per cent of his passes graded as high-difficulty, high-impact throws. Whether attacking tight windows or pushing the ball downfield, Alexander consistently delivered when the play demanded precision and confidence.

Despite losing time to injury, Alexander was as efficient as they come when he was available. Leading the league in this category while missing games only underscored his upside, and it leaves plenty to imagine about what he could accomplish over a full, healthy season.

MOST PASSING FIRST DOWNS

Nathan Rourke, BC Lions | 258

Nathan Rourke once again proved to be one of the league’s most productive quarterbacks, leading the CFL with 258 passing first downs. No passing offence was more dangerous than BC’s, as the Lions repeatedly moved the chains through the air and kept defences on their heels.

Rourke’s command of the offence and ability to deliver in critical moments made BC’s aerial attack one of the most reliable in the league, extending drives over and over and setting the tone for their offensive success.

ADJUSTED COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Dustin Crum, Ottawa REDBLACKS | 82.7 per cent

Dustin Crum finished first in adjusted completion percentage at 82.7 per cent, a metric that removes drops and throwaways to better reflect quarterback accuracy. The number highlights his efficiency and sound decision-making in the passing game.

Filling in for Dru Brown, Crum made the most of his opportunities, keeping Ottawa’s offence on schedule and limiting mistakes. His league-leading mark reflected how steady and dependable he was during his time under centre.

ACCURACY PERCENTAGE

Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts | 64.2 per cent

Nick Arbuckle led the league in accuracy percentage at 64.2 per cent, a stat that takes into account ball placement, throwing within a receiver’s frame, and delivering passes away from coverage. It highlights not just completions, but the quality of each throw.

Before his injury, Arbuckle was keeping pace with Bo Levi Mitchell and Nathan Rourke in passing yards, and that production was driven in large part by his precision. His ability to consistently put the ball in the right spot helped the Argonauts’ offence operate at a high level.

PASSING GRADE

Nathan Rourke, BC Lions | 90.5

Rourke also claimed the top overall passing grade, finishing with an elite 90.5 mark. The grade reflects his complete body of work, combining efficiency, big plays, decision-making, and consistency.

That level of performance translated directly into league-wide recognition, as Rourke’s efficient and dominant passing season earned him both Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian honours. It was a campaign that solidified his status among the CFL’s elite.