Key 2026 off-season dates you need to know

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) off-season shifts into high gear on February 1 at noon with the beginning of the Free Agency Communication Window before the frenzy of Free Agency opens on February 10.
Prospects will showcase their skills at CFL Combine in Edmonton presented by Anytime Fitness from March 27-29 in anticipation of the CFL Draft on April 28. Training camps conclude on May 30, before the upcoming campaign commences on June 4 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The 2026 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. Select games in the U.S. will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network, while the remaining slate will be available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window through the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will be able to tune into the whole season on CFL+.
