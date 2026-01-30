Riders sign defensive back DaMarcus Fields to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back DaMarcus Fields to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Fields (six-foot, 200 pounds) returns to the Roughriders as a consistent presence in the Roughriders’ secondary for the last two seasons. Since joining the Roughriders in 2024, Fields has played all 36 regular season games, including 18 games and two post-season appearances as a CFL rookie in 2024. He posted career-highs in 2025 in defensive tackles (57), special teams tackles (11), interceptions (two) and team-leading eight pass knockdowns over 18 regular season games. He also ranked third on the team in defensive plays. He started both the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, earning five defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» Riders extend offensive lineman Jacob Brammer

» Riders release receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Prior to the Roughriders, Fields signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He went on to play two regular season games for the Saints that season. He joined the Washington Commanders’ practice roster in October of 2022 and remained with Washington through August of 2023.

The native of Taylor, Texas played 54 collegiate career games over six seasons (2017-2021) at Texas Tech, making 50 starts. He tallied 224 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 45 passes defended. He was a three-time All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2018-20) and was named All-Big 12 Second Team in 2021. He finished his collegiate career second in nation for career passes defended (45) which was also the most for a Red Raider since 2000. His strong senior season where he registered 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and team-high 11 passes defended earned him an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl.