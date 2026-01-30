Ticats extend American defensive back Destin Talbert; sign American defensive back Gregory Junior

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday the team has extended American defensive back Destin Talbert.

Talbert was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Talbert, 26, joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has spent the past two seasons with the club. Over 36 career games, the six-foot, 187-pound native of Darien, Illinois has recorded 113 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

In 2025, Talbert led the Tiger-Cats with 12 pass knockdowns, ranking second in the CFL, and earned CFL Honour Roll recognition in Week 7 after playing 55 defensive snaps and registering six defensive tackles, two interceptions and two pass knockdowns.

Collegiately, played 67 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2018–22), posting 144 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also announced on Friday that the team has signed American defensive back Gregory Junior.

Junior, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has appeared in 10 career NFL games, recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defended. The six-foot, 203-pound native of Crossett, Arkansas spent the 2024 season on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, and competed with Houston, Green Bay, and Denver during the 2025 off-season. Collegiately, 43 games, 128 tackles (91 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 17 passes defended.