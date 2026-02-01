Report: Malik Carney to sign with Elks

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have reportedly agree to terms with defensive lineman Malik Carney on a two-year contract, according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Carney was ranked No. 12 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

Carney spent the last two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, earning 12 sacks over a pair of seasons and helping the team win the 112th Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes in 2025.

Overall, Carney has appeared in 72 games over five seasons (three in Hamilton, two in Saskatchewan) in the CFL, registering 146 defensive tackles, 25 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.