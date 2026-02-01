Riders extend defensive lineman Mike Rose

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Saturday. Rose was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Rose (six-foot-two, 268 pounds) returns to the Green and White after winning his second career Grey Cup with the Riders in 2025. After signing with the team in February of last year, the disruptive lineman suited up 17 regular season games, earning 17 defensive tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, one pass knockdown and one tackle for loss. He played in both the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, posting one defensive tackle in each.

Prior to the Roughriders, he played eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders that included three All-CFL nods (2021-23), four West All-CFL nods (2021-24) and a Grey Cup Championship in 2018. Rose has been a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line all throughout his career and led all CFL interior linemen in sacks in 2023 (11, a career high), and 2021 (seven). In 2019, he also led all interior linemen in tackles with 46.

The South Carolina native initially signed with the Stampeders in May of 2017 and went on to play 86 regular season games for the club. Over that time, he registered 143 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 36 sacks, two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.

Collegiately, Rose played 51 games over four seasons at North Carolina State (2012-15) and registered 121 defensive tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. Following the 2016 NFL Draft, he signed with the NFL’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the team.