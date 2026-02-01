What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

Free Agency February 1, 2026
- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Free Agency
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — On February 1 at noon ET, the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window officially opened, and teams were openly allowed to talk with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.
Reports from all across the country flooded timelines, revealing that some of the biggest pending free agents are likely to wear new colours in 2026.
While this isn’t an exhaustive list of every rumour and report from Sunday, here are the biggest potential moves you may have missed.
2026 CFL FREE AGENCY
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency
» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1
» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis
» 3 bold free agency predictions
CJ Reavis agrees to terms with Ottawa on a 1 year deal. pic.twitter.com/Vmh6jUkG6l
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026
#Elks agree to terms with OT Jordan Murray on a 2-year deal. Formerly with #Ticats. pic.twitter.com/kGDiBXYUvN
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026
DL Jake Ceresna has agreed to a 2-year deal with @Wpg_BlueBombers. #CFLFA
— Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 1, 2026
QB Taylor Powell has agreed to a 2-year deal with #Elks. Could become their QB of the future.
OL Brendan Bordner also on his way from #TiCats to Edm. #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/dk6BuP2ZzE
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026
DE Malik Carney has agreed to a whopping 2-year deal with #Elks at 270k per year. @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/x0LEUxcKMR
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026
#CFLFA is underway. DB Jonathan Moxie has agreed to a deal with #Bombers pic.twitter.com/PK6Gr0Lsr5
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026