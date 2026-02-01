Follow CFL

Free Agency February 1, 2026

What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

Christian Bender/CFL.ca

TORONTO — On February 1 at noon ET, the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window officially opened, and teams were openly allowed to talk with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.

Reports from all across the country flooded timelines, revealing that some of the biggest pending free agents are likely to wear new colours in 2026.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of every rumour and report from Sunday, here are the biggest potential moves you may have missed.

