What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

TORONTO — On February 1 at noon ET, the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window officially opened, and teams were openly allowed to talk with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.

Reports from all across the country flooded timelines, revealing that some of the biggest pending free agents are likely to wear new colours in 2026.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of every rumour and report from Sunday, here are the biggest potential moves you may have missed.

CJ Reavis agrees to terms with Ottawa on a 1 year deal. pic.twitter.com/Vmh6jUkG6l — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026

#Elks agree to terms with OT Jordan Murray on a 2-year deal. Formerly with #Ticats. pic.twitter.com/kGDiBXYUvN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026

DL Jake Ceresna has agreed to a 2-year deal with @Wpg_BlueBombers. #CFLFA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 1, 2026

QB Taylor Powell has agreed to a 2-year deal with #Elks. Could become their QB of the future.

OL Brendan Bordner also on his way from #TiCats to Edm. #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/dk6BuP2ZzE — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026

DE Malik Carney has agreed to a whopping 2-year deal with #Elks at 270k per year. @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/x0LEUxcKMR — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 1, 2026