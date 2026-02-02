3 intriguing pending free agent defenders

TORONTO — With the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window now open, teams have officially begun reaching out to pending free agents to start negotiating new contracts.

While several high-profile names have already generated buzz, a handful of intriguing defenders remain available, players who could make a major impact in 2026 with the right opportunity.

Here are three defenders still bound for the market who deserve serious attention, plus one veteran worth monitoring closely.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

Wynton McManis remains one of the most reliable and accomplished defenders still available. Reports indicate the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are actively working to bring him in, but no deal has been finalized as of yet.

A proven winner, McManis has built a reputation as a championship-calibre linebacker. He was a key contributor on Grey Cup-winning teams and consistently shows up in big moments with his physicality, football IQ, and leadership.

In 2025, McManis recorded 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, once again demonstrating his ability to impact the game at all three levels. Whether in run support, pass coverage, or as a blitzer, he brings versatility that every defence values.

Any team looking to add immediate stability and playoff-tested leadership in the middle will have McManis near the top of its list.

BRYAN COX JR. | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Bryan Cox Jr tracks down Alexander at a key time in the fourth! #CFLGameday on TSN, RDS 📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/lHr7DKdZdz — CFL (@CFL) July 26, 2024

Bryan Cox Jr. represents one of the more intriguing bounce-back candidates among the pending free agent pool.

Cox missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, but prior to the setback, he had established himself as a consistent disruptive presence off the edge.

In 2024, Cox ranked among the top 20 defenders in quarterback pressures according to PFF, while also recording six sacks and 29 defensive tackles. His blend of size, strength, and pass-rush technique made him a difficult matchup for opposing tackles.

If he can return to form, Cox could prove to be a low-risk, high-reward addition, the type of veteran presence capable of quietly strengthening a team’s defensive front as he continues his recovery.

LORENZO MAULDIN IV | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

That’s another sack for the REDBLACKS! Lorenzo Mauldin IV holds the line!#CFLGameday

📅: Blue Bombers vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/mPLDUBWwx8 — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

Lorenzo Mauldin IV remains one of the most accomplished pass rushers still available, even after several seasons in the league.

A former Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Mauldin has consistently been among the CFL’s most disruptive defenders, using his speed, technique, and motor to pressure quarterbacks on a weekly basis. In 2025, despite splitting time between the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Calgary Stampeders following a mid-season trade, he continued to produce at a high level.

Mauldin finished the season among the league’s top 25 players in quarterback pressures according to PFF with 35. His ability to create havoc off the edge makes him a valuable asset for any defence looking to improve its pass rush.

Whether as a featured starter or part of a deep rotation, Mauldin brings proven elite-level production and veteran leadership to any team willing to invest in him.