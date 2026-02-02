Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to one-year extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back T.J. Lee III to a one-year contract extension.

“T.J. is the longest-tenured Lion for a reason,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He will continue to be a leader on this team, as he has for a well over a decade. As an organization, we could not be happier to have him back.”

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

Lee (five-foot-nine, 190 pounds) returned to the Lions in September of last season and made an immediate impact on an improved defence, recording 31 defensive tackles, one interception and a sack after starting the remaining five regular season games, all Lion victories, at halfback. He moved past Dante Marsh for second on the club’s all-time list with 615 defensive tackles.

Lee then recorded nine tackles across two Grey Cup Playoff appearances and added a forced fumble in the Western Final at Saskatchewan.

Originally signed by the Lions following a free agent camp in his hometown of Seattle in 2014, Lee enters 2026 with 144 regular season and 10 playoff appearances to his name. With another 18 regular season games, Lee will tie Kevin Konar for 20th in all-time player service for the franchise.

A three-time West Division All-CFL selection (2018, 2021, 2023) and two-time All-CFL selection (2018, 2023), Lee’s 29 interceptions are two shy of Marsh for sixth on the Lions’ all-time list.