Lions extend offensive lineman Andrew Peirson, quarterback Chase Brice

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National offensive lineman Andrew Peirson to a one-year contract extension and quarterback American Chase Brice to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Peirson was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

The Kingston, Ontario native is coming off a 2025 season where he dressed in all 18 regular season contests and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs, filling in as the starting centre between Weeks 6 and 13.

Peirson ended the season by winning the Tom Pate Memorial Trophy given annually to the CFL Player who best demonstrates sportsmanship and community service. He has won the Lions’ Jamie Taras Award for best community service on five occasions: 2019, 2021, 2023-25.

Originally signed by the club as a non-drafted free agent in May 2018, Peirson’s 86 regular season appearances are fourth amongst active Lion players behind T.J. Lee III, Garry Peters and Isaiah Messam. Peirson has seen action at multiple positions along the offensive line. He also caught two passes for 20 yards in the 2024 season.

Brice (six-foot-two, 236 pounds) returns for a fourth season with the club after dressing in all 18 regular season games and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs, primarily as the number two quarterback, in 2025. Brice completed three of four pass attempts for 29 yards.

Having dressed in 38 total games with the squad, Brice is 25 of 33 for 261 yards and a touchdown strike.

Before moving north, the Georgia native had NFL mini-camp stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders in 2023.

Brice suited up at Clemson from 2017-19, emerging as backup to Trevor Lawrence in the Tigers’ national championship season of 2018. He went 82 of 136 for 1,023 yards and four touchdowns, while adding four rushing majors in 25 appearances.

He then moved on to Duke in 2020 and Appalachian State from 2021-22.