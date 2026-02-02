Report: Allen, Bell, Reavis to join REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS were reportedly busy on Sunday after the Free Agency Communication Window opened.

Linebacker A.J. Allen (Justin Dunk, 3DownNation), running back Greg Bell (Justin Dunk, 3DownNation) and defensive back C.J. Reavis (Farhan Lalji, TSN) have reportedly have joined the REDBLACKS.

All three are pending free agents. Allen was ranked No. 6 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list and Reavis was ranked No. 23.

Allen ended the regular season with 109 total defensive plays, tied for sixth with Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette. He had 87 tackles on defence and another four on special teams, three interceptions, five pass knockdowns, and three forced fumbles. The WILL linebacker also played behind the line of scrimmage, sacking quarterbacks four times and adding three tackles for loss as he helped Saskatchewan win the 112th Grey Cup.

Bell played in 15 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025, carrying the rock 184 times for 1,038 yards and five touchdowns. He also got in on the receiving game, catching 62 of the 74 passes thrown his way for 426 yards, 300 after the catch, and a major score.

Reavis suited up in 17 games in his fourth season in Saskatchewan, tallying 61 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles on his way to helping the Riders win the 112th Grey Cup.