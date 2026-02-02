Report: Ceresna, Broxton, Nield to sign with Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were busy on the opening day of the Free Agency Communication Window, reportedly agreeing to deals with three pending free agents.

Offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (John Hodge, 3DownNation), defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (John Hodge, 3DownNation), and receiver Tommy Nield (Farhan Lalji, TSN) have reportedly signed with the Blue Bombers.

All three were set to hit the open market on February 10 and Broxton was ranked No. 14 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Broxton started 16 games and provided stability for one of the league’s most dynamic offences in BC in 2025. His strong season earned him All-CFL recognition at left offensive tackle, with his work in pass protection standing out. Pro Football Focus also graded Broxton as the top player in pass protection last season.

Ceresna dealt with injuries in 2025, racking up 16 defensive tackles, one sack, and one interception over 11 regular season games with the Elks. The 31-year-old has spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts, racking up 46 career sacks, including a season-high of 12 in 2023 with Edmonton.

Tommy Nield played in 13 games with the Riders in 2025, hauling in a career-high 535 yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches. Before his first season in Regina, Nield spent four seasons in Toronto with the Argonauts. Over 54 career games, the Canadian receiver has tallied 1,311 yards and seven touchdowns.