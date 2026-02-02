Report: Quarterback Tre Ford to sign with Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Tre Ford has reportedly found a new home.

According to a report from 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, Ford has joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Canadian quarterback was released by the Edmonton Elks last week.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl)

The 27-year-old pivot was originally selected by Edmonton in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft.

In 60 career games with the Elks, Ford passed for 4,651 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.