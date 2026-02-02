Report: Ticats looking to sign linebacker Wynton McManis

HAMILTON — Is Wynton McManis Hamilton bound?

According to a report from 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, the Tiger-Cats are getting to work during the Free Agency Communication Window, trying to sign the All-CFL linebacker to a deal.

McManis is a pending free agent and is ranked No. 15 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» Report: Ticats to sign quarterback Tre Ford

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

Despite only appearing in 13 games in 2025, McManis tallied 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two picks and a forced fumble for the Double Blue. He’s one of the best in the business at taking over a game, with his physicality and range on display on every snap.

McManis has spent the last four seasons in Toronto. Before joining the Boatmen, the six-foot, 220-pounder played in Calgary for three seasons. In 100 career games, the 31-year-old has collected 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

McManis is a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning twice with the Argonauts (2022, 2024) and once with Calgary (2018).