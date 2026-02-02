Report: Ticats looking to sign linebacker Wynton McManis

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Free Agency
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
HAMILTON — Is Wynton McManis Hamilton bound?
According to a report from 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, the Tiger-Cats are getting to work during the Free Agency Communication Window, trying to sign the All-CFL linebacker to a deal.
McManis is a pending free agent and is ranked No. 15 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.
2026 CFL FREE AGENCY
» Report: Ticats to sign quarterback Tre Ford
» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency
» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1
» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis
» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window
The Tiger-Cats have wanted star LB Wynton McManis for years, per sources.
Hamilton’s trying to lock in an agreement with the three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL all-star, per sources.https://t.co/hdVkOiYwnC#HamOnt #Ticats #Toronto #Argos #CFL #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/vkcDIEIxXo
— Justin Dunk (@JDunk12) February 2, 2026
Despite only appearing in 13 games in 2025, McManis tallied 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two picks and a forced fumble for the Double Blue. He’s one of the best in the business at taking over a game, with his physicality and range on display on every snap.
McManis has spent the last four seasons in Toronto. Before joining the Boatmen, the six-foot, 220-pounder played in Calgary for three seasons. In 100 career games, the 31-year-old has collected 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.
McManis is a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning twice with the Argonauts (2022, 2024) and once with Calgary (2018).