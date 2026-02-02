Stampeders sign running back Deonta McMahon, defensive lineman Norell Pollard

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Deonta McMahon, the team announced on Monday.

McMahon played a total of 39 regular season contests over three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and was a member of the Boatmen’s 111th Grey Cup-championship team. He amassed 1,588 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns with the Argos including 578 rushing, 431 receiving, 518 on kickoff returns and 61 on punt returns.

McMahon had a pair of catches for 41 yards in Toronto’s win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Before turning pro, McMahon played three seasons at McNeese State and, as a senior in 2022, he was the Southland Conference’s offensive player of the year and earned first-team all-conference honours as both a running back and a kick returner. He rushed for 1,408 yards – an average of 128 yards per game – and scored 14 total touchdowns during his decorated senior season.

In 27 career games for the Cowboys, McMahon rushed for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns and also had 57 catches for 519 yards and two scores as well as 13 kickoff returns for 272 yards. He transferred to McNeese State after two seasons at Butte College in Oroville, Calif. In 2018, he rushed for 1,124 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Roadrunners.

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American defensive lineman Norell Pollard.

Pollard attended training camps with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders in 2024 and 2025. In six preseason games over the two seasons, he recorded five tackles.

In college, Pollard played 61 games over five years at Virginia Tech. He made 48 starts for the Hokies and made 118 tackles including 22 tackles for loss while also contributing 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Pollard was a team captain in his final two seasons.