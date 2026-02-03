3 PFF-approved extensions ahead of free agency

TORONTO — With the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window officially open since February 1 at noon ET, teams are now free to negotiate with pending free agents across the league.

Still, many clubs didn’t wait for the calendar to flip, moving well in advance to secure key contributors with contract extensions over the past couple of months.

While some of the biggest names, like Brady Oliveira, Trevor Harris, and Bo Levi Mitchell, were obvious candidates to be prioritized, this list focuses on players who may not generate the same headlines but have been just as valuable according to Pro Football Focus.

Here are three PFF-approved extensions that make sense so far.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Calgary Stampeders made sure to secure the services of Clarence Hicks for 2026, and it’s easy to see why.

According to PFF, Hicks finished the 2025 season third in the CFL in pressures with 73, consistently disrupting quarterbacks even when he didn’t get home for the sack. His ability to generate pressure off the edge was one of the most reliable parts of Calgary’s defence, especially during stretches when the unit struggled for consistency.

Hicks won his matchups at a high rate and created problems for opposing offensive lines on a weekly basis. That kind of steady pass rush is difficult to replace, making his extension a smart investment.

For a Stampeders team looking to build on a promising 2025, keeping Hicks in the fold was an important first step.

KEESEAN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

While big receiving totals often grab headlines, KeeSean Johnson has quietly become one of the most dependable chain-movers in the league.

Johnson finished third in receiving first downs in 2025 with 60, according to PFF, highlighting just how valuable he is in key situations. Whether on second-and-medium or late in close games, he has been a go-to option for Saskatchewan’s quarterbacks.

PFF data reflects his efficiency as a route-runner and his ability to create separation, particularly on intermediate routes. He was not only near the league lead in yards or touchdowns, but also consistently kept drives alive, an invaluable skill for any offence.

For a Roughriders squad looking to repeat as champions, extending Johnson provides continuity and a reliable weapon in a deep group that also features recently extended receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker.

DEATRICK NICHOLS | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Few players in the CFL are as consistently impactful in coverage as Deatrick Nichols.

In 2025, Nichols led the league in forced incompletions with 16, according to PFF, a testament to his positioning, instincts, and ability to contest throws without drawing penalties. Quarterbacks simply think twice before targeting his side of the field.

PFF grading has long supported Nichols’ reputation as one of the league’s top defensive backs, and last season was no exception. Nichols ranked in the top 16 in coverage grade (81.1), showcasing his strong ability against the pass. In 2025, Nichols allowed only 55.6 per cent of the passes thrown his way to be completed, according to PFF, while also missing only three tackles all season.

For a Blue Bombers team built around defensive excellence, extending Nichols was an easy decision. He continues to be a cornerstone of one of the CFL’s most respected secondaries.