Argos release linebacker Wynton McManis

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have released American linebacker Wynton McManis.

McManis was a pending free agent and is ranked No. 15 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list. According to a report from 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, the Tiger-Cats have worked during the Free Agency Communication Window in an attempt to sign the All-CFL linebacker to a deal.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

“The harsh reality of professional football is that our sport is marked by constant change. There’s a level of indifference that embodies our game when a number of players you bring to training camp are cut every year,” said Argos general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons.

“I do my best to appreciate each and every player that walks through the door, but some players are just different. They leave an indelible mark on your life — and Wynton McManis fits that mold. His family chose to name him Wynton, I believe, already understanding that he would wake up and choose to win every day. A two-time Grey Cup champion in Double Blue, Wynton represented a championship standard both on the field and as a leader in our community. I am infinitely grateful we were included on his journey; he made us better — not just a better team but better people. We are so grateful for his contributions, and while we’re sad to see him go, we wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.”

McManis spent four years in Toronto, helping the club win the Grey Cup twice (2022, 2024) and tallying 12 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive scores and two forced fumbles.

In 2025, McManis totalled 62 tackles, four sacks, two picks and one forced fumble.

The linebacker also won a Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018. Overall, McManis has tallied 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles in 100 career games.