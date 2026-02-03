Lions sign American receiver Marquez Callaway

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Callaway (six-foot-two, 204 pounds, pronounced Mar-qwez) joined the New Orleans Saints as a non-drafted free agent in 2020, appearing in 11 games as a rookie with 21 receptions for 213 yards. Callaway enjoyed a breakout 2021 season, suiting up in all 17 regular season games and hauling in 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

After 14 more appearances in 2022, he began 2023 with training camp stints in Denver and Las Vegas before a return to the Saints and three more regular season appearances that year.

The 2024 campaign saw a training camp appearance in Pittsburgh before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dressed in two games. Callaway then attended training camp with San Francisco in 2025.

In 22 games at the University of Tennessee from 2016 to 2019, Callaway hauled in 92 receptions for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns. The playmaker added 40 punt returns for 543 yards and three majors, with his 13.6 average yards per return ranking as the fourth best in Volunteers history. He earned PFF College All-SEC honours as a returner in 2018 and was a PFF College All-Second Team honourable mention in 2019.