Lions sign offensive lineman Isiah Cage

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American offensive lineman Isiah Cage, the team announced on Monday.

Cage, a Chicago native, signed with the Toronto Argonauts in May 2018 and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad before making four regular season appearances toward the end of the year.

After injuries limited Cage to only ten appearances from 2019-22, he emerged as the Argos’ starting left tackle for 24 games across 2023 and 2024 and was a member of the Grey Cup championship squads of 2022 and 2024.

Cage began his college career with the Concordia Golden Bears before transferring to Wisconsin- Eau Claire from 2013-16 and earning All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honours on three occasions.