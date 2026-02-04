9 hypothetical pending free agent pairings

To everyone reading this article, two quick thoughts before we dive into my free agency love connection piece, where I come up with one hypothetical pair between pending free agents and each CFL team.

First, thanks for checking it out! We know that during this busy time you have plenty of options, and we truly appreciate your attention. Second, please read this fast. The rate at which players are being signed or handed contract extensions is moving at a crazy pace. Are general managers trying to get all their business done before the start of the Winter Olympics? Maybe.

Consider this list part old-school dating game and part educated guess.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

LORENZO MAULDIN IV | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH BC LIONS

That’s another sack for the REDBLACKS! Lorenzo Mauldin IV holds the line!#CFLGameday

📅: Blue Bombers vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/mPLDUBWwx8 — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

There are plenty of safer defensive candidates I could choose here, but when you have the reigning MOP, why not take a swing on a classic “buy-low” candidate?

We all know the résumé of the 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player after he posted 17 sacks and 43 tackles with the Ottawa REDBLACKS that year. Yes, his numbers have dipped over the past three seasons, but aren’t you at least curious to see how he responds on a legitimate Grey Cup contender, and on the same defensive line as another player who has won the same prestigious award twice in the past three seasons?

A Mathieu Betts–Lorenzo Mauldin IV meet-in-the-middle pass rush would make for compelling TV. The Lions led the CFL in sacks but were also third-last in points allowed, so why not add yet another major award winner to the roster?

STEVEN DUNBAR JR. | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH CALGARY STAMPEDERS

WHAT A PASS AND WHAT A CATCH! Tre Ford connects with Steven Dunbar JR. 🤯#CFLGameDay

REDBLACKS vs. @GoElks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV & RDS

🇺🇸: CBS SN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/kQnmZzKjYy — CFL (@CFL) July 6, 2025

Call this Dominique Rhymes insurance.

Calgary’s leading receiver is a potential free agent and could be on the move. Yes, Steven Dunbar Jr. has had an up-and-down career, but he has been named an East Division All-CFL receiver twice and is two years younger than Rhymes.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jalen Philpot earn All-CFL honours by the end of the 2026 season, but why not bring in a proven veteran to help him make that final leap into stardom?

SHANE RAY | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH EDMONTON ELKS

When your team’s leading sacker finishes with four, it’s time to look for outside help.

Shane Ray can undoubtedly impact opposing quarterbacks, having registered 11 sacks in his last 26 games. With the departures of Jake Ceresna and Jonathan Kongbo, the Elks’ defence took a hit, and Mark Kilam will be looking for defenders who know what to do on second and long.

WILLIAM STANBACK | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Tiger-Cats don’t need a classic Brady Oliveira-style workhorse.

Scott Milanovich’s offence is built around Bo Levi Mitchell getting the ball out quickly to Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith. However, with Greg Bell reportedly departing for Ottawa and Johnny Augustine being the lone experienced back on the roster, Hamilton needs a boost at running back.

Stanback has already checked every individual box: CFL rushing leader in 2021, two-time All-CFL running back, and Grey Cup champion with Montreal. At this point, it’s about winning another championship. What better place than alongside Mitchell?

DARRIUS BRATTON | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The easy reason for this hypothetical free agency connection is the massive hole in the secondary created by the retirement of Marc-Antoine Dequoy. Darrius Bratton was not as productive in 2025 with Toronto as he was in his four-interception campaign with Edmonton the year prior but his age (28) and durability makes sense.

Bratton is not at the same level of Dequoy but there is room for growth. There is also the bigger picture in the East. I expect Ottawa’s passing game to be better with a healthy Dru Brown and the reported addition of Ayden Eberhardt. Toronto’s offence has massive potential and Bo Levi Mitchell turned back the clock in 2025. The Alouettes are going to need all the help they can get in the secondary to make their way back to the 113th Grey Cup.

RICHIE LEONE | POTENTIAL EXTENSION WITH OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Not all of these hypothetical pairings involve new faces in new places.

Listen, Ottawa has already signed plenty of talent from around the league. Let’s not get too greedy. Richie Leone has been a fixture on REDBLACKS special teams since 2018, earning multiple All-CFL selections along the way.

Last season wasn’t his best statistically, but he still launched the longest punt in the league.

JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

THAT’S AN INTERCEPTION! Jovan Santos-Knox takes things into his own hands!#CFLGameday

📅: Blue Bombers vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JmxhV6f3dE — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

Note: In the original piece I had Josh Woods signing with the Roughriders and hours later the two sides made a love football connection. See, I’m not a total idiot!

In his place the always productive Jovan Santos-Knox (who is not technically a pending free agent after being released by the REDBLACKS) would make sense to help balance the potential losses of Malik Carney, A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | POTENTIALLY SIGNS WITH TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Cody Fajardo connects on the DEEP pass with Kurleigh Gittens Jr for the TOUCHDOWN!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: BC Lions vs. @GoElks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/x1qaWmuw9e — CFL (@CFL) July 14, 2025

The Argonauts just potentially lost a National receiver in 111th Grey Cup Most Outstanding Canadian winner Dejon Brissett. Why not replace him with another Canadian who already knows the local traffic patterns?

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. topped 1,100 yards in Toronto in 2022 and, while he hasn’t reached those heights since, a healthy Chad Kelly could help unlock that production again. With DaVaris Daniels’ future uncertain, Toronto needs to surround Kelly with as many viable targets as possible.

KERIC WHEATFALL | POTENTIAL EXTENSION WITH WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

ZACH DROPPING DIMES! Collaros finds leading receiver Keric Wheatfall for the score! Tune into @westjet Canada Day Weekend.

📅: @Wpg_BlueBombers vs Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸:CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/CrEMfui4XC — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2025

Keric Wheatfall’s jump from 273 receiving yards as a rookie to 655 last season may seem modest on paper, but considering Zach Collaros’ missed time, it’s a strong sign of things to come.

He has averaged just under 17 yards per catch through his first two seasons, and at 26, his ceiling remains high. With Winnipeg reportedly moving on from Dalton Schoen, a contract extension would make sense, even after the reported signing of Tommy Nield.