CFL Teams celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day

TORONTO — National Girls and Women in Sports Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements, leadership, and lasting impact of women and girls across all levels of sport. It is a day to recognize not only the athletes who compete, but also the coaches, administrators, officials, and innovators who continue to shape the game.

Across the Canadian Football League, teams are showing their support by sharing stories and tributes that highlight the importance of inclusion and representation. A key part of that commitment is the CFL’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG, which provides development and mentorship opportunities for women pursuing careers in football operations and coaching, helping open doors and build pathways within the league.

Below, we highlight some of the social media posts from CFL teams as they join in celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

RELATED

» 2026 Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

» Diversity is strength videos, stories and much more

Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day! From high school flag leagues to elite academies and grassroots camps, more young athletes are stepping onto the field every year. The future of the game is bright, and we’re proud to be part of it.#NGWSD | #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/pdUcvUO2gg — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 4, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSEG Foundation (@osegfoundation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)