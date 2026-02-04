Riders sign linebacker Josh Woods

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Josh Woods, the team announced on Wednesday.

Woods was a pending free agent before being released by the BC Lions in December.

Woods (six-foot-two, 234 pounds) spent the previous five seasons with the Lions, suiting up for 55 regular season games and recording 152 defensive tackles, 25 special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.

The California native played 14 games for the Lions in 2025, starting 10 at weak-side linebacker. He ranked third on the team in defensive plays after registering 65 total tackles (a career high), six tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, one pass knockdown and one fumble recovery. Woods started both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, notching 10 defensive tackles.

Collegiately, Woods spent five seasons (2015–19) at UCLA, appearing in 32 games as a Bruin. He tallied 111 defensive tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one pass deflected and two fumble recoveries. As a senior, he reached career highs in defensive tackles (51), tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (five), while also recording his first interception. For his efforts, he was named Second-Team All-Conference.