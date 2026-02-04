Stamps extend Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday they have signed Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott to a contract extension.

A third-round selection by Calgary in the 2022 Canadian Football League global draft, the Australian had been eligible to become a free agent next week.

In 2025, Devine-Scott played all 18 regular season games including three starts at safety and had 13 defensive tackles, seven special-teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. In a Week 21 victory at Edmonton, he chased down Justin Rankin just before the Elks player crossed the goal-line and punched the ball loose to save a touchdown.

Devine-Scott was the starting safety for the Western Semi-Final and made three tackles.

In 46 career regular season games over four seasons with the Red and White, Devine-Scott has amassed 31 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, 33 special-teams stops, two sacks, one forced fumble and one knockdown.