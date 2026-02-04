Stamps extend Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Free Agency
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday they have signed Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott to a contract extension.
A third-round selection by Calgary in the 2022 Canadian Football League global draft, the Australian had been eligible to become a free agent next week.
2026 CFL FREE AGENCY
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency
» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1
» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis
» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window
In 2025, Devine-Scott played all 18 regular season games including three starts at safety and had 13 defensive tackles, seven special-teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. In a Week 21 victory at Edmonton, he chased down Justin Rankin just before the Elks player crossed the goal-line and punched the ball loose to save a touchdown.
Devine-Scott was the starting safety for the Western Semi-Final and made three tackles.
In 46 career regular season games over four seasons with the Red and White, Devine-Scott has amassed 31 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, 33 special-teams stops, two sacks, one forced fumble and one knockdown.