Tiger-Cats sign linebacker Wynton McManis

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the signing of two-time All-CFL American linebacker Wynton McManis.

McManis was a pending free agent before being released by the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday, and is ranked No. 15 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The 31-year-old brings seven seasons of CFL experience with the Calgary Stampeders (2017–20) and Toronto Argonauts (2022–25). The six-foot, 220-pound native of Memphis, Tennessee has appeared in 100 regular season games, registering 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Argos release linebacker Wynton McManis

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window



In 2025, McManis played in 13 regular season games, amassing 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass knockdowns, and two interceptions. ​

A two-time All-CFL selection (2022, 2023) and two-time East Division All-CFL (2022, 2023), McManis is a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning with Calgary in 2018 and Toronto in 2022 and 2024.

His professional experience also includes NFL stints with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), New Orleans Saints (2020–2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021).

Collegiately, McManis played at the University of Memphis (2012–15), where he recorded 111 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one touchdown.

“Wynton is one of the premier defenders in our league,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich. “He plays the game the right way — with physicality, intelligence, and a relentless motor. Beyond what he brings on the field, his experience as a Grey Cup champion and his leadership in the locker room are invaluable and we’re excited to welcome him to our organization.”