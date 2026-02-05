Alouettes extend receiver Régis Cibasu

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have signed Montreal-born wide receiver Régis Cibasu to a one-year contract extension. Cibasu was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Cibasu (six-foot-three, 222 pounds) suited up for every Alouettes game last season, including the Grey Cup final. The Pointe-Saint-Charles native recorded six special teams tackles and caught 14 passes for 80 yards.

In 2023, he lifted the Grey Cup with his teammates.

The 32-year-old is a versatile player, having lined up at both wide receiver and fullback since joining the Alouettes in 2021. A former Université de Montréal Carabins standout, he won the Vanier Cup in 2014.

He was drafted in the third round by the Toronto Argonauts in 2018 and spent one season with the Argos before joining the Alouettes in 2021. Over six CFL seasons, he has dressed for 88 games.

Highly involved in his community, he has volunteered for many years with Jeunesse au Soleil, delivering food and gifts during the Christmas season. He also coaches football for youth in his neighborhood.

“I’ve known Régis for years, and his versatility brings tremendous value to our team,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “His exemplary attitude and leadership are contagious in our locker room, and we’re very happy to have him back with us.”