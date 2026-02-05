Riders sign American kicker Jonathan Kim, American receiver Tyrie Cleveland

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American kicker Jonathan Kim, the team announced on Thursday.

Kim (six-foot-227 pounds) signed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 CFL Draft, spending a portion of training camp with the team.

As a senior at Michigan State in 2024, Kim made 19 of 21 field-goal attempts — a 90.5-per-cent accuracy rate — with the longest three-pointer being a 55-yarder. He was 11-for-12 from 40 yards or more over the course of the season, with the lone miss being from 55. Kim also set a school record for field goals in a game (six) en route to being a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2024. The six field goals were an FBS single-game high that season.

In 2023, Kim went 13-for-18 on field-goal attempts for Michigan State, with four successful three-pointers of at least 50 yards. His 58-yarder against the University of Iowa on Sept. 30, 2023 was the longest in the history of the Hawkeyes’ nearly century-old home venue, Kinnick Stadium. He graduated as Michigan State’s All-Time leader in field-goal percentage (82.1).

Kim transferred to Michigan State after spending four seasons (2019-2022) at the University of North Carolina, where he was primarily the Tar Heels’ kickoff specialist. He led American college football in touchbacks (76) in 2020 and was first in the Atlantic Coast Conference (65) and fourth in the nation the following year. Over 60 college games, representing two schools, he averaged 63.6 yards per kickoff and registered 246 touchbacks. Only 62 of his kickoffs were returned.

The Roughriders also announced they have signed American wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Cleveland (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) joins the Roughriders with four years of NFL experience. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round, 252nd overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to play three seasons (2020-22) with the Club suiting up for 23 regular season games and registering eight receptions for 91 yards, and 10 kickoff returns for 234 yards. After the Broncos, Cleveland spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023) and the Indianapolis Colts (2024).

Collegiately, Cleveland played four seasons (2016-19) at Florida, appearing in 46 games as a Gator. He posted 79 receptions for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns and an impressive 16.1 yards per catch average. The 28-year-old also returned 10 kickoffs for 242 yards and one touchdown and was noted by Florida for his strong play on special teams.