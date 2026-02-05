Ticats sign offensive tackle Quinn Carroll

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American offensive tackle Quinn Carroll.

Carroll, 25, played collegiately at the University of Notre Dame (2019-21) and the University of Minnesota (2022-24).

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

» Free Agency Communication Window opens February 1

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

The six-foot-six, 315-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, appeared in 14 games with Notre Dame before transferring to Minnesota, where he started 39 consecutive games along the offensive line, seeing action at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.

Carroll was named a three-time All-Big Ten Honourable Mention selection (2022-24), earned two-time Academic All-Big Ten honours (2023-24), and participated in the 2025 Hula Bowl.